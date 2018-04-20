In poll bound Karnataka, this couples wedding invite looks like a voter ID: Find out why

In poll bound Karnataka, here is a wedding invite that resembles a voter identification card. Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar, an activist and an Indian Railways employee , and Jyothi, a BCom graduate are set to get married on April 27.

The wedding card has the national emblem and also says 'SJMRG27042018' - a combination of the wedding date and the initials of Jyothi.

The couple printed around 1,200 cards with the messages highlighting the importance of both voting and blood donation. On the second page of the card are the details of the wedding, names of family members and venue. The card also reads," your vote is valuable."

Siddappa has also given the invitation to the Haveri Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police. The couple is said to have taken the permission of the district collector to print the invitation cards.

We have been working towards promoting Kannada language in Goa. Being the state president of Kannada Srujanasheela Balaga, we do visit Kannada schools and distribute Kannada books. I also enjoy writing limericks. I wanted to do something unique for my wedding to promote Kannada," Siddappa told the Bangalore Mirror.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

