In pics: Heavy rainfall batters Chennai, CM Stalin directs authorities to expedite relief work

CM directs authorities to expedite relief work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work in the wake of heavy rainfall in Chennai and several parts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Directing authorities to 'swiftly' engage in relief work, Stalin asked the officials of local administration, revenue and public welfare departments to take steps to ensure that there was no water logging and evacuate people living in low lying areas. Instructions were also given to adhere to Covid-19 norms strictly in relief camps.

Stalin's appeal to people

The chief minister also appealed to people, who had travelled to their native place from Chennai to celebrate Deepavali, to postpone their travel to the state capital by three days in view of the incessant rains. A 24-hr toll free number-- 1070, has been set up to receive rain related complaints in the city.

160 relief camps set up, NDRF called in

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 160 relief camps in the city and senior officials have been nominated to oversee rain relief work. Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched to Madurai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur to assist in rescue work while SDRF teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

A view of Marina Beach

A view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai, Sunday. A flood alert has been sounded to people living in Chennai suburbs.