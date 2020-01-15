In pics: Army Day celebration 2020

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 15: Every year January 15 is celebrated as the Army Day, this year Army is celebrating celebrating its 72nd Army Day.

Every year, this day is celebrated in all the Army Command headquarters to honour the country's soldiers.

The day is celebrated with parades and other military shows in the national capital.

What is National Army Day? The significance of Army Day is to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane inspects the guard of honour during the Army Day Parade Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane inspects the guard of honour during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground, in New Delhi. Preparation of Army day with Jawans perform full dress rehearsal : On Tuesday, Jawans were doing preparation for the Army day with full dress rehearsal, at Delhi cantonment,. Jawans perform rehearsal with Cannons and guns: The Amy Jawans practised with the cannons and guns at Delhi cantonment. Jawans drive a battle tank during the rehearsal: Jawans drove a battle tank during full dress rehearsal ahead of Army Day Celebrations, at cantonment In New Delhi.