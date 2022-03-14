In Parliament today: Jammu and Kashmir budget to be tabled

Parliament to resume second part of Budget Session from 14th March

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The second half of the Budget Session will get underway today.. The Congress said that it would raise the issue of unemployment, inflation and the Ukraine war in both houses of Parliament. The first half of the session was held between February 1 and 11.

This time the Parliament is likely to see fewer restrictions owing to the drop of COVID-19 cases. "We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine, " Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said following a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

On Monday, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23. "Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," a statement by the Finance Ministry read.

In the first session The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha were tabled.

In Lok Sabha today:

The union territory of Jammu And Kashmir budget

Supplementary demands for grants

Supplementary demands for grants (the union territory of Jammu And Kashmir)

General discussion on the budget of the union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23

Bill For Consideration And Passing:

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

In Rajya Sabha today:

Supplementary demands for grants, 2021-22

Supplementary demands for grants of union territory of Jammu And Kashmir, 2021-22

The budget of union territory of Jammu And Kashmir, 2022-2023

Bill For Consideration And Passing

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 8:46 [IST]