In Parliament today: Govt to move Bill to repeal farm laws

New Delhi, Nov 29: Parliament is expected to be a stormy affair as the Narendra Modi led government will introduce a Bill to repeal the farm laws. The winter session of Parliament which get underway today is expected to end on December 23.

During the month long session, the government seeks to introduce over 20 Bills. The Bill to repeal the farm laws will be placed in the Lok Sabha today. The Bills are likely to be passed unanimously.

Here is what to expect in the Parliament today:

Lok Sabha:

The session would begin at 11 am with Pratibha Singh and Gyaneshwar Patil taking oaths as MPs.

There would be an obituary reference to the passing away of MPs,

Senguttuvan, Kalyan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, Godil Prasad Anuragi, Shyam Sunder Somani, Rajnarayan Budholiya, Devwrat Singh and Hari Danve Pundlik.

Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan will move a motion for election of two members to the court of the University of Allahabad.

Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will move a Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

Rajya Sabha:

Rajya Sabha will begin with an obituary reference to Oscar Fernandes, K B Shanappa, Dr. Chandan Mitra Hari Singh Nalwa, Monika Das and Abani Roy

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move at the Dam Safety Bill 2019

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 8:03 [IST]