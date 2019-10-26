In new Maharashtra Assembly, 176 have pending criminal cases, 264 are crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: Out of the 285 MLAs analysed, 176(62%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 288 MLAs analysed during Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2014, 165 (57%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

113(40%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases their affidavits. Out of 288 MLAs analysed during Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2014, 115 (40%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

There are 2 MLAs who have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) in their affidavits.

There are 11 MLAs who have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) in their affidavits.

There are 4 MLAs who have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section 363) in their affidavits.

Among major parties 65(62%) out of 105 MLAs from BJP, 31 (56%) out of 55 MLAs from SHS, 32 (60%) out of 53 MLAs from NCP, 26 (59%) out of 44 MLAs from INC, and 9 (75%) out of 12 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among major parties 40(38%) out of 105 MLAs from BJP, 26 (47%) out of 55 MLAs from SHS, 17 (32%) out of 53 MLAs from NCP, 15 (34%) out of 44 MLAs from INC, and 6 (50%) out of 12 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 285 newly-elected MLAs, 264 (93%) are crorepatis. Out of 288 MLAs analysed during Maharashtra 2014 assembly elections, 253 (88%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Among major parties, 100(95%)out of 105 MLAs from BJP, 51 (93%)out of 55 MLAs from SHS, 47 (89%) out of 53 MLAs from NCP, 42 (96%) out of 44 MLAs from INC have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Maharashtra 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 22.42 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 288 MLAs analyzed was Rs 10.87 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 105 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 27.46 crores, 55 SHS MLAs have average assets of Rs 13.74 crore , 53 NCP MLAs have average assets of Rs 15.01 crore and 44 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 24.46 crores.

Other details:

42 (15%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 192 (67%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 51(18%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years.

Out of 285 MLAs, 24 (8%) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 288 MLAs, 20 (7%) MLAs were women.