In new Himachal Assembly, 52 out of 68 MLAs are crorepatis

52 out of the 68 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh assembly are crorepatis. Out of 68 MLAs analysed during Himachal Pradesh 2012 assembly elections, 44 (65%) MLAs were crorepatis says data provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Balvir Singh of the BJP is the richest MLA with assets worth Rs 90 crore. He is followed by Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress with assets worth Rs 84 crore. Third on the list is Anil Sharma of the BJP with Rs 40 crore worth assets.

21 (100%) out of 21 MLAs from INC, 28 (64%) out of 44 MLAs from BJP, 1 (100%) MLA from CPI (M), and 2 (100%) Independent MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA contesting in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 is Rs 8.88 Crores. In 2012, the average assets MLAs analyzed was Rs 7.45 crores.

Among the major parties, the average assets per MLA for 21 INC MLAs is Rs 13.80 crores, 44 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 6.14 crores, and 2 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs. 12.85 Crores.

Criminal background:

Out of the 68 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, 22 have declared pending criminal cases against them. In the year 2012, the number of MLAs with pending criminal cases was 14.

8 (12%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them. Out of 68 MLAs analysed during Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2012, 5 (7%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.2(10%) out of 21 MLAs from Indian National Congress (INC), 18(41%) out of 44 MLAs from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), 1(100%) MLA from CPI (M) and 1(50%) out of 2 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.1(5%) out of 21 MLAs from Indian National Congress (INC), 6(14%) out of 44 MLAs from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and 1(100%) MLA from CPI (M) have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

OneIndia News