  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Modi Sarkar 2.0, Amit Shah may get either Home or Finance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: Some were on expected lines, but there were surprises too at the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Prominent faces like Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu were missing, but the big news was Amit Shah joining the Cabinet. He was sworn in after Modi and Rajnath Singh.

    Amit Shah being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi
    Amit Shah being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi

    The other surprise pick was former foreign secretary, S Jaishankar. Although the Modi-Shah led BJP is known for surprising everyone, there are some indications about the portfolios that Shah and Jaishankar are likely to handle.

    While many say that Shah would end up handling home, there is a bigger chance that he may be given the finance portfolio.

    Modi Cabinet 2.0: List of new ministers of India 2019

    If Shah takes up the Home portfolio, then there is a likelihood that Rajnath Singh may get Defence. There is also talk that S Jaishankar may be made the Minister for External Affairs considering his vast experience on the subject.

    Outgoing law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad may be given commerce, while Prakash Javadekar may retain the HRD ministry. The name of Hardeep Singh Puri too is being considered for the post of commerce minister.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    amit shah swearing in ceremony rashtrapati bhavan new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue