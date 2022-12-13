No news about 2 Arunachal youths who went missing from near China border in August

In latest face-off Indian troops suffered injuries, but more reported on Chinese side: MP

New Delhi, Dec 13: On the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh (East) Tapir Gao said that he heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side. Gao, however added that the Chinese PLA however suffered much more injuries. While stating that the incident is condemnable, the MP said that Indian soldiers at the border will not even budge an inch.

The statement comes in the wake of Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashing at the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh last week before the disengagement took place. The face-off on December 9 resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. However matters did not escalate and both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

#WATCH | On India-China face-off in Tawang sector, BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao says, "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..." pic.twitter.com/H2G429ab1Z — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

The face-off on December 9 was reported at the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian troops contested with the Chinese troops cross the LAC. The Indian troops contested the claim in a firm and resolute manner.

This is the first time in several months that such a clash has been reported between the two sides since the skirmishes that had been reported at Eastern Ladakh where both sides are engaged in a tense stand-off for the past two and half years.

The worst clash that was reported was at Galwan in June 2020. 20 Indian soldiers died for the country. 40 Chinese soldiers too were killed in the clash. This incident led to a series of confrontations between the two sides including the one at the South Bank of the Pangong Lake.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | India gives befitting response to China’s troops in Tawanghttps://t.co/VDESVxzGR4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

Since then there have been multiple meetings between the military commanders of both sides following which troops of both nations pulled back from key friction points at Gogra Hot Springs in Ladakh. Government sources tell OneIndia that such confrontations had been taking place since 2006 due to differences in perception of the border.

In some areas in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception where both sides patrol the area up to their claimed lines. This has been on since 2006. Even on December 9, the Chinese troops were contested by the Indian side in a firm and resolute manner, the source cited above said.

Following the incident, the Indian commander in the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart to comply with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility, the source also added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 9:13 [IST]