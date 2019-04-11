  • search
    In J&K, terrorism is hardly an issue for the voter

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 11: A voter turn of 35 per cent is by and large a decent margin for Jammu and Kashmir, where elections are being held amidst tight security. Until 1 pm the voter turn out was recorded at 35 per cent.

    Voting is being held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections amidst protests over defective EVMs.

    While the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency recorded 44.65 per cent turnout, Baramula registered 22.3 per cent till 1 pm, the officials said.

    Amid tight security, polling began at 7 am in the Jammu constituency and has been peaceful so far with voters in Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch turning out early morning to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

    While Jammu district recorded 45.9 per cent polling, Samba registered highest 52.1 per cent, followed by Rajouri district with 44.8 per cent and Poonch 35.8 per cent till 1 pm, they said.

    In the Baramulla seat, Kupwara district registered highest turnout of 30.8 per cent, followed by Bandipora (20.9), Baramulla (15.1) till 1 pm, while Kashmir migrants polled 19.36 per cent for Baramulla seat, they said.

    What the voters want:

    There were many who reached the polling booths early to cast their vote. Despite the state being a hub of terrorism, almost all the voters have said that this is not a poll issue. Like in the other parts of the country, the voter continues seeking better employment opportunities.

    Better Employment Opportunities (69.23%), School Education (57.36%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41.78%) are the top three voters' priorities, according to a survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    In rural J&K, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (71%), School Education (64%), and Agricultural Loan Availability (42%). The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.32 on a scale of 5), School Education (2.29), and Agricultural Loan Availability (2.29) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government performed poorly on Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.15) and Better Roads (2.31) in rural J&K. For the urban voters in J&K, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (63%), Traffic Congestion (60%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.35 on a scale of 5), Traffic Congestion (2.27), and Better Hospitals / Primary Healthcare Centres (2.31) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government performed poorly on Terrorism (2.35) and School Education (2.39) in urban J&K.

