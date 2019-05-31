In its first decision, Modi Cabinet hikes scholarship amount for martyrs' kin

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 31: In the first cabinet meeting after assuming charge as the Prime Minister for the second time, Narendra Modi on Friday approved a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund. Pm modi has approved hike in scholarship amount under National Defence Fund.

    This essentially means that the wards of personnel who were martyred in terror or Maoist attacks will receive enhanced scholarships.

    Following are the changes that the Prime Minister approved:

    • The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.
    • The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year. The Ministry of Home Affairs will be the nodal Ministry in this regard.

    The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.

    Currently the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members.

    Under National Defence Fund major scheme of 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme (PMSS)' is being implemented to encourage technical and post-graduate education for the widows and wards of the deceased/ex-service personnel of Armed Forces and Para Military Forces and Railway Protection Force. Scholarships are available for education at technical institutions (medical, dental, veterinary, engineering, MBA, MCA and other equivalent technical professions with suitable AICTE/UGC approval).

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 19:38 [IST]
