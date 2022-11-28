Gujarat assembly polls 2022: PM Modi, Kejriwal to address rallies in Surat in last leg of campaign

We asked Congress govt to target terrorism, instead they targeted me: PM Modi in Gujarat

In focus: PM Modi's best pics from Gujarat poll campaign this year

New Delhi, Nov 28: As Gujarat inches towards its Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been busy travelling the lengths and breaths of the state as part of the poll campaign. PM Modi is set to campaign for his party in Palitana in Bhavnagar, Anjar in Kutch, Jamnagar and Rajkot on Monday.

The PM, who had launched the poll campaign for Gujarat on November 6, held rallies across the state with an aim of retaining Gujarat which has voted BJP to power in the last 27 years.

While the opposition Congress which has been having a relatively lukewarm activity in the state with Rahul Gandhi busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP is on a campaigning spree in the state. In fact, the impact of his rallies was such that the Congress mocked the party saying the BJP is scared of losing the election.

"What is the need for PM Modi to visit Gujarat repeatedly? Isn't his name enough to attract votes? The reason for his frequent visits here is that the BJP is scared. I have been told that there are nearly 30-35 rebels inside the BJP (in Gujarat). Such is the extent of anger within the party," ANI quoted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as saying at a rally on Sunday.

As the campaign reaches the last leg, here we bring you some of the best pictures of Prime Minister during the Gujarat campaign:

PM Modi in Modasa Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in Modasa. The photo was taken on November 24. PM Modi with Young Fan Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a young BJP supporter during the campaign of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in Gujarat. It is a screen shot taken from a video shared by PM on November 21. The Congress raised objection over the clip and filed a complaint with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleging OM and BJP of "misusing" children in their political campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhoraji Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Dhoraji in Rajkot district on November 20, 2022. PM Modi in Somnath Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering at Veraval in Gir Somnath district on November 20, 2022. Prime Minister in Surat Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving hands at the crowd in Surat in Gujarat on November 27.

Monday, November 28, 2022, 13:50 [IST]