In first of its kind attack on Air Force Base in Jammu, one explosive missed its intended target

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: Two explosives were dropped from a suspected drone on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday. This is a first of its kind attack and one of the explosives was supposed to land on an aircraft, but it missed its target.

While it is clear that it was a Pakistan sponsored strike, the possibility of the drones being controlled from Indian territory is not being ruled out, sources tell OneIndia. The threat from drones has been discussed for several years now. In Punjab, Pakistan based terrorists had used drones to drop off arms and ammunition which was meant to be transported later to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area.

While the matter is under investigation, both IAF personnel injured in the strike said that they had not heard a drone before the explosion. Sources in the military intelligence say that they are looking into the matter, but for now they cannot confirm if a drone was used in the attack.