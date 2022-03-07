In call with Zelensky, PM Modi seeks continued support in evacuating Indians

Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv in Ukraine, reaches Poland en route to India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Government sources tell OneIndia that the call lasted 35 minutes and the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

During the call, PM Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He also thanked Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

PM Modi also sought continued support from the Government of Ukraine in the ongoing efforts for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.

The PM had last spoke to the Ukrainian president on February 26 after the war broke out on February 24. Zelensky had sought India's support after New Delhi abstained during a vote in the United Nations.

700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy, with Russia and Ukraine not being to provide for a safe passage for their evacuation. The situation in Sumy remains tense with local authorities saying that locals should brace for street fighting.

The Indian Embassy has asked all Indian nationals still in Ukraine and seeking evacuation to fill up a registration form, mentioning their location and other details. "Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their own accommodation (other than arranged by the embassy) are requested to reach... Budapest between 10am-12pm," the Indian Embassy in Hungary said.

"Operation Ganga: We have successfully evacuated over 15,920 students via 76 flights. From Romania, 6,680 (students) on 31 flights. From Poland, 2,822 on 13 flights. From Hungary, 5,300 on 26 flights.

From Slovakia, 1,118 on 6 flights," Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, currently in Romania said in a tweet.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 12:36 [IST]