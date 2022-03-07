In call with Putin, PM Modi appreciates creation of humanitarian corridor

Pune Metro will ease mobility, increase the ease of living of the people: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President, Vladimir Putin today. Government sources tell OneIndia that the call lasted 50 minutes.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

Prime Minister Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with President Zelensky of Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest.

President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The call lasted 35 minutes and the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

During the call, PM Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He also thanked Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

PM Modi also sought continued support from the Government of Ukraine in the ongoing efforts for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.

The PM had last spoke to the Ukrainian president on February 26 after the war broke out on February 24. Zelensky had sought India's support after New Delhi abstained during a vote in the United Nations.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 15:20 [IST]