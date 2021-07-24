In BSY's support, Lingayat seers to hold massive convention on July 25

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 24: In a loud and clear message, several seers of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community on Friday decided to organise religious heads convention on Sunday (July 25), amid intense speculation about a possible leadership change in Karnataka. This is seen as a last ditch effort to save Yediyurappa from resigning after July 26.

"We will discuss the current situation in Karnataka. All seers have given their blessings to him (the CM). Every govt should work on its shortcomings," said Dingaleshwara Swami, Balehosur Mutt.

Support continued to pour in for Yediyurappa from Mutts, as several pontiffs made a beeline to his official residence and threw their weight behind him, amid speculation that his exit was on the cards.