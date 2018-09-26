  • search

In Aadhaar verdict, word of caution to Centre on illegal immigrants

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 26: In the big Aadhaar verdict by the Supreme Court, there was a word of caution for the Centre, where the illegal immigrants are concerned.

    In the order, the court said, " ensure that illegal immigrants do not get Aadhaar cards."

    In Aadhaar verdict, word of caution to Centre on illegal immigrants
    Represenational Image

    The observation assumes importance in the wake of illegal immigration being a major issue in the country. Statistics show that there are over two crore illegal immigrants in the country. These are however as per official statistics.

    Also Read | Aadhaar constitutionally valid, but banks, mobile companies can't ask for it says SC

    This issue had been debated widely following the Assam NRC issue. In the recently published final draft it was found that 40 lakh people were excluded from the document for want of valid citizenship documents.

    Read more about:

    supreme court illegal immigrants aadhaar assam national register of citizens

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue