In a first, Indian Railways to transport life-saving oxygen to Bangladesh

New Delhi, July 24: In a historic first, the Railways is set to deliver a consignment of 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on an Oxygen Express train to neighbouring Bangladesh on Sunday. This will be the first time that the life-saving gas is put into operation to neighbouring country.

"The Indian Railways' Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of LMO to Benapole in Bangladesh," the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

The loading of the LMO was done today morning around 9:30 am.

Living upto our cultural ethos of "वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्", Indian Railways under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership is working diligently to help humanity's fight against COVID.

The first-ever, #OxygenExpress left for Bangladesh with 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen, this morning. pic.twitter.com/49c6HZON7o — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 24, 2021

"It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on 24 April 2021 to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical Oxygen. More than 35,000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised," the Indian Railways said.

Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 17:55 [IST]