  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imran's statements reflect he is not aware how international relations are conducted: MEA

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 4: India on Friday condemned the "provocative and irresponsible" statements against it by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said he is unaware of how international relations are conducted.

    Imrans statements reflect he is not aware how international relations are conducted: MEA

    Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the comments made by Khan do not behove the post he holds. Kumar was responding to a question on the call for a march from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the Line of Control, which has been backed by Pakistan's military, to protest India's move.

    At a rally held last month, Khan said he knew that majority of the youth in PoK wanted to stage the march to the LoC. However, he asked them to defer it until he fought the case at the UN General Assembly. "This is not the first time that such statements have come from Pakistan.

    'Entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a good story’: S Jaishankar takes a dig at Pakistan

    Pakistan's prime minister holds a high constitutional office. He has given such statements even before. You have heard his statements even in the UNGA... such provocative and irresponsible language he has used. We condemn this," Kumar said. In his maiden speech at the UNGA last month, Khan raised the Kashmir issue and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew" in Kashmir and release all "political prisoners".

    Khan devoted half of his address to the Kashmir issue, warning that if there's face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders. "I think he is not unaware of how international relations are conducted. On that basis, he gives such statements. He had given an open call for Jihad against India. This is not a normal behaviour," Kumar said.

    "We have been saying that Pakistan and its leaders should a behave like a normal neighbouring country. They usually do not do that. We don't expect that but sometimes we do that since we are neighbours. As far as their call of violating some other country's territorial integrity is concerned, it does not behove the office he holds," he said.

    On Pakistan's claim of 58 nations backing it on Kashmir, Kumar said it has not been able to produce the list of the nations. "Sometimes they kind of make up the number which they did. When people are asking them to show the list, they do not have it," the spokesperson said.

    Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcated it into two union territories. Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue. India also launched a diplomatic outreach to apprise major countries about its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan mea

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue