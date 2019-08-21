Imran Khan he is dummy of ISI, "their parrot", says Subramanian Swamy

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 21: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday dubbed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as his country's spy agency ISI's "parrot", speaking its language.

Participating in a discussion on Kashmir after the nullification of Article 370, Swamy dubbed Khan as "dummy" and said it is his opinion not his party's view. The discussion was organised by the Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC).

"Now the only issue that remains is that of the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, which is India's territory," asserted Swamy.

[Watch: CBI officials jump wall of Chidambaram's Jor bagh home]

"As far as Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned, he is dummy of ISI. He is their parrot and speaks only the language of ISI," he said.

Criticising the way Article 370 was nullified, CPI's general secretary D Raja questioned the government's handling of the Kashmir situation saying, it has now become a "quadrilateral issue" as China and America too are interfering in it. It's no longer restricted to between India and Pakistan, he said.

Noted senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi termed the nullification of Article 370 and revocation of J&K special status as the Modi government's master stroke, but he questioned the legality of the move.

PTI