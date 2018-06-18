Impact of government advertisements: I&B ministry to study

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to conduct an independent study to gauge the impact of government advertisements on people, a move aimed at drawing a strategy for judicious use of money for the state publicity works, sources said.

The initiative comes ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections for which the government is expected to reach out to the people and highlight the work done by it in the last four years. Sources said the study will help the government to understand which medium to be used for publicising a particular state scheme for better impact.

