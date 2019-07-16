IMD says more rain in store for Delhi, dip in temperature predicted

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 16: Delhi people woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday bringing a respite from hot weather conditions as the mercury slipped a few notches after heavy rains and strong winds on Monday.

The capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad observed rain and thundershower yesterday after a prolonged dry spell.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rain is in store for Delhi today. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

According to senior IMD officials, the monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh because of a low-pressure area created in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

3 digit rains likely to lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP and Northeast

"The shift has impacted rains upto Nagaland. Delhi can expect more rain on Tuesday as well," the official said. Till Sunday, Delhi's rainfall deficit was 91%. After Monday's rainfall, it came down to around 73%.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity over Bihar has decreased and is likely to decrease further during next 2-3 days.