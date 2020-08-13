IMD says heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Aug 13: It can be seen that several parts of Uttarakhand have been facing heavy rainfall and as a result, the water level in various rivers have gone up. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the coming 2-3 days.

Besides the IMD, several other agencies have alerted for flash floods, torrential rainfall in the state for Thursday and for the next 2-3 days.

On Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Center had warned about the possibility of heavy and very heavy rains in the state on Thursday. All District Magistrates have been directed to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

In a tweet, the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast said, "Flash flood guidance for next 24 hours in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Eastern region of Rajasthan, Western region of Madhya Pradesh as given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)."

Incessant rainfall in the state, coupled with landslides, led to the temporary closure of the Gangotri National Highway. The key highway has been closed for nearly 30 hours now. A local resident said livelihoods have been impacted due to the closure of the highway.

Several districts have been affected by torrential rainfall, landslides while rivers are in spate. River Ganga was flowing 10-cm above the warning level and its water level continues to rise.

States like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming 2-3 days.