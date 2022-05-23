IMD predicts widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next 2 days

Respite from heatwave in northwest India likely over next 3 days

New Delhi, May 23: India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next two days.

IMD said widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till tomorrow.

In eastern region, rainfall is predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 8:42 [IST]