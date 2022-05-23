YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD predicts widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next 2 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 23: India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next two days.

    IMD predicts widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next 2 days

    IMD said widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till tomorrow.

    In eastern region, rainfall is predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

    Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X