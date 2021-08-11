IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days: Check details

Widespread rain likely to increase in West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of UP for 5 days

New Delhi, Aug 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over several states across India for the next 4-5 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 4-5 days. Isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on 11th & 12th August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 13th & 14th and over Himachal Pradesh during 12th - 14th August.

Subdued rainfall very likely over rest parts of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of Peninsular India(outside Tamilnadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra & Gujarat state.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala during next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over Tamilnadu during next 5 days and over Kerala during next 2 days.

