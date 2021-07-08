IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorm in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 8: The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre here in Maharashtra has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning in parts of Nagpur district on Thursday.

It has also issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy downpour coupled with lightning here on Friday. The city is witnessing heavy rainfall since morning.

The MeT office said light to moderate showers along with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely at most places in Nagpur and Wardha, many places in Bhandara, Chandrapur and Yavatmal, few places in Amravati and Gondia and at isolated places in Gadchiroli, Akola and Washim over the next few hours. Light to moderate rains are likely to continue till July 12, it said.

The district disaster management department asked people residing near rivers and other water bodies to stay alert. It also warned of lightning strike and asked people not to stand under trees during rains and farmers to be careful while working in fields.