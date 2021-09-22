IMD predicts 'bad weather' in Delhi today; roads to avoid

Odisha should brace for more rainfall as fresh low pressure system likely over Bay of Bengal

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana," IMD tweeted.

"Gannaur, Hansi, Sonipat, Hodal (Haryana) Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja," it tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday and a "yellow" alert for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, it has issued a "green" alert.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- "green" means all is well, "yellow" indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities.

Orange alert: An "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

Red alert: "Red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 8:18 [IST]