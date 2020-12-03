IIT Kharagpur presents the Online edition of Leadership Summit 2020!

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: Students' Alumni Cell, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is all set to bring out the 4th edition of Leadership Summit 2020. With IIT Kharagpur's best personalities combining at this event, a combination of seemingly diverse thoughts and a stage to guide students to become future world pioneers substantiates to be the main essence of the event.

It enables the students to figure out how to be perseverant in their work environment and way of life, thus inculcating certainty and the capability to lead others. Leadership Summit, organized as a part of Guest Lectures, sees the participation of professionals and corporate tycoons sharing the same stage talking about their experiences and guiding the students to become future world leaders. It helps the students to learn how to be effective leaders in their workplace and lifestyle helping them develop confidence and competence to lead others.

The summit organized in 2013, 2014 and 2018 was appreciated by the students as well as alumni and witnessed a huge turnout of the students.

All these editions of the Leadership Summit witnessed some of the big names who are tycoons in their respective sectors like Mr. Anjan Rai Chaudhuri (Management Consultant/Visiting Professor at IIM Calcutta), Mr. Arunabh Kumar (Founder of The Viral Fever), Mr. Prasad Menon (Former Managing Director of Tata Chemicals). They had a great impact on students of their Alma Mater by imparting their wisdom on the future of the nation.

The event will be hosted in two sessions on an online platform with a gap of 7 days. The Summit Session 1 is said to take place on the 12th Of December, Saturday. As finance is always of great importance, be it in a business or one's everyday life. Hence having a good understanding of finance is a must for students who are going to step into the corporate world.

Keeping the same in mind the theme for the summit is "Financial Inclusion: Challenges and Opportunities". Yet another session of the summit will be taking place 7 days post the first session i.e on 19th of December, Saturday. Considering the impact of Digitization and technology in today's era as well as the pressing need to motivate the youth of the nation to inculcate entrepreneurial virtues, to pave way for the nation for achieving its goal of Make in India, session 2 will be having a panel discussion on "Innovation, Digitalization and Entrepreneurship".

Both the sessions will commence at 6 pm with the best minds of the nation converging and discussing a cause, empowering the nation as a whole.

Register here:

https://forms.gle/Uef2QwvH2dUJpBek6

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/iitkgp.alumnicell