IIT Delhi: 21-year-old student hangs self in hostel, suicide note speaks of ‘abuse’

A 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday after a failed attempt on Tuesday.

The student, who hailed fom Hoogly in West Bengal was in his first year in the prestigious institution and was pursuing Masters of Science in Chemistry.

The suicide note, written in Bengali, found after the attempted suicide on Tuesday, which revealed he was suffering from depression over being sexually abused since he was a child.

After that, another cousin allegedly abused him for "sexual pleasures".

The victim also wrote that after constant sexual abuse by the men he got "addicted" to it and believed it was not normal.

The youth had attempted suicide earlier on April 10, 2018, by consuming sleeping pills. However, he was saved after being admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. After this incident, his brother, Bachoo ram, stayed with him and counselled him.

His family members have told the police that he had completed his graduation from a well-known university in Kolkata and had joined IIT two months back for his masters, reports ToI.

On March, a 21-year-old student of IIT-Roorkee committed suicide in his hostel room by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The deceased was identified as Abhijeet Singh Bansiya. Roorkee police had reported that although no suicide note was found in his room in the campus, it was possible that the victim was grappling with depression.

