When the IIFT 2017 results be declared. While there is no official date given as yet, reports indicate that the results will be declared this month itself. Once the results are out, it would be available on the official website.

IIFT 2017 results: This is the tentative date, check here

The results are most likely to be declared on December 26 or anytime in the last week of this month. However, an official update from the IIFT authorities is awaited. Last year, the results were declared on December 23. Once declared the results would be available on tedu.iift.ac.in

How to check IIFT 2017 results:

  • Go to tedu.iift.ac.in
  • Click on relevant link
  • Enter all the required details in prescribed format
  • Click to submit
  • Results will be displayed
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 8:18 [IST]
