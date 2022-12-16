Ignored, frustrated, desperate, Pakistan’s behaviour at the UN said it all

The Modi government has not taken things lying down and has hit Pakistan back hard when it has tried to meddle in the affairs of India

Now Delhi, Dec 16: It was a new low even by Pakistan's standards when its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan currently feels ignored by India and this is to do with the fact that India has not had a single bilateral exchange with it since the Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the Pathankot air base in January 2016. Since then India has not remained a mute spectator and has paid Pakistan back without any hesitation. The surgical strike post Uri and the Balakot hit post Pulwama are examples of India's stand on Pakistan.

In addition to India's stand, Pakistan has not been able to dish out support from any international country barring China.

When India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Pakistan did create noise, but there were no takers for the same barring a few nations such as Turkey.

Bilawal Bhutto’s statements on PM are a new low for Pakistan too: MEA

The frustration is further to do with the fact that the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir have taken down a large number of Pakistani terrorists. Further infiltration bids have been hard for the Pakistanis and this scenario has left it completely frustrated.

For Pakistan the problem has doubled with the Taliban in Afghanistan refusing to play the role of a proxy. The Taliban has refused to accept the Durand Line as its international border. Further the Taliban blames Pakistan for outing Al-Qaeda chief, Ayman Al-Zawahiri who was taken down in a drone hit by the United States.

Pakistan despite being debt-ridden and facing massive internal strifes has been living in denial. It appeared as though Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used the world forum to cater to the radical Islamists in Pakistan. Both his mother, Benazir Bhutto and grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had vowed to wage Jihad against India for a thousand years.

The Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply by the comments made by Bilawal and termed it as a new low for Pakistan too. The foreign minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the MEA said in a statement.

"Pakistan FM's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Bilawal Bhutto is Pakistan’s new foreign minister

India's foreign minister, Dr. S Jaishankar to hit back hard at Bilawal who raised the Kashmir issue in the UN. Jaishankar said that those who hosted Osama Bin Laden do not have the right to sermonise at the council.

Earlier replying to a journalist, Dr. Jaishankar said that in terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees them as an epicentre of terrorism.