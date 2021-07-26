Ignominy, torment and insult heaped upon BS Yediyurappa by Modi: Congress

Navjot Singh Sidhu to take over as Punjab Congress chief today; CM Amarinder likely to attend

Bengaluru, July 26: Hour after BS Yediyurappa made his exit from the post Karnataka Chief Minister, the Congress has said that 'ignominy, torment and insult' was being heaped upon him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka state unit in-charge said, "Dictating Yediyurappa to tender his resignation makes him PM's latest victim and member of the 'forced retirement club'. We now know that Delhi's autocracy decides CMs and not the will of BJP's MLAs."

"The stark reality is that Modiji habitually insults & compulsorily throws Senior BJP Leaders in the dustbin of history. Modiji's record is replete with painful and forcible retirements of Advaniji, M.M.Joshiji, Keshubhai Patelji, Shanta Kumarji, Yashwant Sinhaji and many others.

"List of Modiji's victims in BJP doesn't end here. There are many more - Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Smt. Sushma Swaraj, Ms. Uma Bharti, Sarv C.P. Thakur, A.K. Patel, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak, Kalyan Singh. Latest victims are Dr. Harshvardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Sushil Modi," he said on Twitter.

"Malady is with BJP's corrupt Govt & appalling maladministration in Karnataka for it is an illegitimate Govt born out of 'defection and corruption'. Will merely changing the face change the diabolical character of the BJP Govt synonymous with mal governance & decay," he further added.

Opposition leader in Karnataka S Siddaramaiah said that "There is no benefit for the common man if one corrupt CM is removed to make another corrupt as CM. Instead the whole BJP party, which is responsible for the miseries of people, should be ousted".