If you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: The chief of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday warned the newly elected Punjab MLA's that they will be removed, if they don't work with honesty and live up to the expectations of the people.

Virtually addressing the meeting MLAs in Mohali, Kejriwal said, "Bhagwant Mann will give a target to each minister and they have to do the work within the fixed time limit. You have to work day and night. If your target is not fulfilled then the public will say change the minister."

Kejriwal said the MLAs should not "sit in Chandigarh" or they would "get used to horse-drawn coaches".

"The party's mantra is that an MLA will roam among the people, will go to villages," he said.

Taking jibe at the BJP, Kejriwal said "BJP which has won in 4 states is not able to form govt till now due to fighting within party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. I'm like your elder brother to give guidance."

He urged all AAP MLAs in Punjab to work with dedication and honesty, saying people have reposed their faith and now it is our responsibility to deliver the goods.

"We have to work with full honesty," said Kejriwal as he reminded the MLAs that during the election campaign, he had said his party would give an honest government.

He also asked all the party MLAs to work as a team.

"We have to work as a team. If we work as a team, leave behind our personal ambitions, then Punjab will progress," said Kejriwal.

He asserted that Mann is a leader of the team.

Kejriwal also asked party leaders and volunteers to always be polite and not to be rude with people or use any objectionable language against anybody.

On Mann's announcement of launching an anti-corruption helpline number, Kejriwal said, "I will call it the anti-corruption action line. We are getting so many messages on social media about the impact it has already started to make."

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine and BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 16:22 [IST]