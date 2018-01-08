'If you are a Hindu, why promote eating beef', Yogi asks Siddaramaiah

Do you consider yourself a Hindu is what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked his counterpart in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. "If so, then why does Siddaramaiah promote beef-eating", Yogi asked.

Adityanath was addressing a BJP Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana rally at Vijayanagar, Bengaluru.

Adityanath said, "Hinduism is a way of life. It holds high values in esteem. It doesn't allow eating beef. If you (Siddaramaiah) consider yourself a Hindu, then why do you promote eating beef?"

Siddaramaiah at a recent political convention had said, "I am also Hindu and I have Rama in my name. BJP people should refrain from calling me anti-Hindu."

Adityanath said that when the BJP was ruling the state it had proposed to bring in a legislation for a complete ban on cow slaughter. But the Congress had opposed the move. He said Siddaramaiah has 'suddenly and 'ahead of the election' realised that he is Hindu.

"The strength of Hindus makes people like Siddaramaiah realise that he is a Hindu. Even (AICC Chief) Rahul Gandhi starts visiting temples," Adityanath said.

OneIndia News