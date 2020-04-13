  • search
    If there is a God, why doesn’t he ask corona to buzz off: Justice Katju

    New Delhi, Apr 13: Justice Markandey Katju, former judge of the Supreme Court is known to make controversial statements. This time it is about the coronavirus.

    Justice Markandey Katju

    Taking to Twitter, Justice Katju asked, if there is a God, whey does he not tell corona to buzz off. Or does he like tormenting people, he also said.

    In another tweet, he said, "if there is a God, why does not eradicate corona." Replying to one user, Justice Katju said, "I am not kidding. I am asking a serious question. In Dostoevsky's great novel Brothers Karamazov it was asked by one of d brothers if there is a God y do children, who havent done any harm 2anyone, suffer ? Der r millions of children in d world hungry, shivering in cold, homeless."

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
