YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox: PM Modi attacks opposition

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Aam Admi Party and the Congress were 'partners in crimes'.

    PM Modi attacks opposition

    "If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox...One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they (AAP & Cong) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other," said PM Modi.

    "Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)...When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there," he added.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    "Wherever BJP established itself, the remote-control family (Congress) from Delhi was wiped out. Wherever there is peace, appeasement has been given a farewell, the same farewell has to be given in Punjab also," he further said.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022 narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X