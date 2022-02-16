If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox: PM Modi attacks opposition

UP Election 2022: BJP to lodge complaint with EC over attack on S P Singh Baghel by 'SP goons'

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Aam Admi Party and the Congress were 'partners in crimes'.

"If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox...One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they (AAP & Cong) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other," said PM Modi.

"Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)...When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there," he added.

"Wherever BJP established itself, the remote-control family (Congress) from Delhi was wiped out. Wherever there is peace, appeasement has been given a farewell, the same farewell has to be given in Punjab also," he further said.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 13:52 [IST]