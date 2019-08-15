If Article 370 was so important, why temporary? PM Modi tears into congress in I-Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress in his Independence Day speech on Thursday, questioning why the grand old party didn't make special status for Jammu and Kashmir permanent during its rule "if it was so important".

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi said that his government has taken key decisions such as bringing a new law to ban the practice of instant triple talaq and scrapping provisions of Article 370 related to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our government does not delay decisions. We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending," he said while referring to Article 370. Previous governments made efforts in the past 70 years to deal with Kashmir, but it did not bear results, he said, adding "a new approach was needed".

He said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen.

"The spirit of one nation, one constitution has become a reality now. And India is proud of it," he said.

India has also achieved one nation, one power grid in the energy sector and arrangements have been made for one nation, one mobility card.

"Today, India is talking about one nation, one election. It is good that such a discussion is taking place," he said referring to holding of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Modi also condoled the death of people in recent floods and assured the affected of all help. He said if 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams.

"Scrapping of instant triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life. The decision should not be seen through a political prism...if we can take steps against 'Sati' custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq," he asked.