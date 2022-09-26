Are you dying at work? This 'coffin chair' is the perfect find for you

If alive, this is how Princess Diana, Michael Jackson would have looked today!

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 26: Everyone is curious about how would look like once they grow old and this curiosity doesn't end with oneself. People are always fascinated by the looks of the celebrities they like and follow. While many aging celebrities are for everyone to follow, there is a long list of such famous names who are no more and people just wonder how they would have looked if they were still alive.

Now, a Tukey-based artist with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has creatively shown how some of the world famous late celebrities would have looked like if they were alive today.

Artist Alper Yesiltas has used AI to show how Princess Diana, Heath Ledger, Paul Walker, John Lennon and Michael Jackson would have looked like if they were still alive today. The artist shared those portraits on his Instagram account and has named his project "As if nothing happened."

"I would like to share with you the first piece of my AI-based project called As if nothing happened. Behind this project lies the question of 'how people would look if some great events had not happened to them'. I look forward to your feedback and suggestions," Yesiltas wrote while sharing a picture of Michael Jackson.

Along with Michael Jackson, the actor shared some of the portraits of Princess Diana, Heath Ledger, Amy Winehouse, Paul Walker, Freddie Mercury and John Lennon, among others.

Netizens have hailed the artist. One of them wrote, " This is brilliant such a heartwarming photo"

Another use wrote, " I love this so much. So surreal. So soft. So alive."

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 17:06 [IST]