Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away

India

oi-Deepika S

Mangaluru, Nov 06: Prabhakar Kamath, founder of the Ideal Ice Creams passed away during the wee hours at 3:30 am on Saturday at a private hospital. He was 79.

Prabhakar, fondly known as "Pabba Maam" was injured in an accident that took place at Bejai here on October 29. He succumbed to injuries today.

Kamath is survived by wife, son and two daughters. He founded Ideal in 1975 that went on to earn fame and recognition and grew as one of the popular ice cream brands across the country. Ideal has five parlours in the city and its products are available in retail outlets in three states.

"Ideal Ice Cream is also available through 1,500+ dealers. Its retail network also stretches across coastal Karnataka, north Kerala and south Goa. Since the beginning, innovation has been a mainstay of Ideal Ice Cream and the famous Ice Cream concoction 'Gadbad' bears testimony to this," said an introductory article on Ideal Ice Creams website.

"Ask anyone what Ideal Ice Cream is most famous for and you will get the answer 'Gadbad'. So popular is this Ice Cream dessert that it has now become a generic name and imitations of this can be found in almost any Ice Cream parlour in coastal Karnataka," it added.