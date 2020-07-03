ICSE, ISC Exams 2020: CICSE board announces assessment scheme for cancelled board exams

By PTI

New Delhi, July 03: The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) on Friday announced the assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams which have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account.

"The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the papers will include the average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination and the percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the paper," an official order by the board said.

"While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability. The marks awarded to the candidates are taken as a weighted average of these two components," it added.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, while for class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account. "The marks imputation formulae for the remaining exams have been devised by reputed statisticians from premier institutions in the country. To compute any average, all marks will be converted to percentage scores," the board said.

The exams, which were earlier postponed due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14. The board had later announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment. However, the exams were cancelled last week in view of the spike in the cases.

The assessment scheme announced by ICSE is different than that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) where marks will be given on basis of average of the score in three subjects.

The internal assessment will only be accounted in case students who have appeared for one exam conducted by the board or not appeared at all.

While CBSE will give students of class 12 an option to improve their scores later through pen and paper examination when the situation is conducive, ICSE will not give the option to its students.