ICAI CPT December 2017 Exam Admit Cards released, how to download

The ICAI CPT December 2017 Exam Admit Cards have been released. The admit cards are available on the official website.

In terms of the decision of the Examination Committee of the ICAI Institute, the practice of sending physical admit cards by post is discontinued with effect from May 2017 examination onwards. Online registration for ICAI CPT December 2017 was held till 25 October 2017 (11.59 pm). The ICAI CPT exam will be held on 17 December 2017 (Sunday) in two sessions (10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm).

The exam will be held at 191 cities in the country along with centres at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

According to ICAI, no physical admit cards of this CPT December will be sent to any candidate.

Candidates who are appearing for ICAI CPT December 2017 are required to download and print their admit cards from the website. The same can be found on icaiexam.icai.org.

How to download ICAI CPT December 2017 Exam Admit Cards:

Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Login using your Login ID (i.e. Registration Number) and password

Click on link in front of Admit Card

Download admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News