IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2018 date: Here is how to download

New Delhi, Sep 12: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Officials confirmed that the results would be announced in a few days from now. The notification says that the IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2018 will be released in September, but fails to specify the date. All efforts would be made to release within this week or early next week.

The online preliminary examinationfor office assistants (Multipurpose) was held on August 19 and August 25. The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam was Hindi/English. To be successful, one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cutoff marks as set by the IBPS.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be required to appear in the main examination. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the link to check online preliminary exam result for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants (Multipurpose)

You will be directed to the login page

Enter required details

Enter the captcha code

Submit

View your result

Download your result

Take a printout