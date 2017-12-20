IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2017 result date: Check on this date

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2017 result will be declared anytime soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The results have already been delayed.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Office Assistant main examination on November 12, 2017. A total of 8.518 vacancies would be filled by means of the recruitment process.

IBPS had also conducted the main examination for RRB Officer Scale on November 5 and the results were declared in November. The interview call letters for RRB Officer Scale were released last week. As per the pattern followed by IBPS, the RRB Office Assistant Main Exam 2017 results were expected within the first week of December. Sources now suggest that the results could be declared on or before December 22.

OneIndia News