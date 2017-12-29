IBPS PO/MT 2017 main results declared, check now

The IBPS PO/MT 2017 main results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The IBPS Mains Exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) was held across the country on 26th November 2017, last month.

IBPS aims to fill 3562 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees via this recruitment drive. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO?MT main results 2017:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the notification that states,

"Click here to check Results Status of Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees Phase VII (CWE PO/MT - VII)

It will take you to the login page, where you need to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth, security code and Login to your profile

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News