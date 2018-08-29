IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 29: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Chetak helicopter made an emergency landing in Telengana's Siddipet area on Wednesday following a technical snag.

The chopper had taken off from Hakimpet base of Hyderabad for a routine training exercise, said reports.

In July, an Air Commodore was killed after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat. Air commodore Sanjai Chauhan's aircraft had taken off from Jamnagar air-base for a routine training mission. The IAF had ordered a court of inquiry in that incident.

Again in July this year, Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter jet had crashed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

In March, an Indian Army helicopter made a crash landing in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu due to a technical glitch. HAL Rudra-I fighter helicopter was flying from Bengaluru to Chennai when it made an emergency landing in Kulidigai village near Madhanur.