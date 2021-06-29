IAF base attack: Probe handed over to NIA

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 29: The National Investigation Agency will take over the probe into the Indian Air Force base attack.

    The probe into the drone attack at the IAF base in Jammu was handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A team of the NIA will reach Jammu soon. The decision to hand over the probe was taken keeping in mind the international ramifications.

    The preliminary probe into the Indian Air Force base attack has revealed that it was the handiwork of the Pakistan backed terror group, Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

    It has been learnt that the attack was aimed at targeting the Air Traffic Control. Two explosions were reported on Sunday. While one targeted the ATC, the other was aimed at hitting an IAF chopper.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the explosive was meant to land on a chopper, but it missed the target.

    The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area, the source cited above said.

    Investigations have found that TNT was used in the explosives in the attack. There were four kilograms of TNT in one explosive, while the other had 5 kilograms.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the drone that was used to drop the explosives took off from a nearby area. Further investigations continue.

    Read more about:

