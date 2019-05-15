  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF Abhinandan Varthaman gets ‘Falcon Slayer’, ‘AMRAAM Dodgers' patch to mark F-16 kill

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 Bison Squadron got 'Falcon Slayers' and 'AMRAAM Dodgers' patch to mark the February 27 dogfight in which an aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was shot down.

    Patches are worn on the flying overalls. They depict a major achievement of the squadron and instil a sense of pride in all the pilots of the squadron.

    IAF Abhinandan Varthaman gets ‘Falcon Slayer’, ‘AMRAAM Dodgers patch to mark F-16 kill

    The patch, which features a motif of a MiG 21 Bison fighter aircraft - the one that Wg Cdr Abhinandan flew on that day, bears the words 'Falcon Slayers'. Fighting Falcon is the name by which the American-made F-16 fighter jets are also known.

    Wg Cdr Varthaman belongs to the No. 51 Squadron, also called Sword Arms. The squadron has a fleet of MiG-21s.

    Post Balakot, IAF speaks of better technological asymmetry

    The 51 Squadron patch depicts a MiG-21 Bison in the foreground and a red-coloured F-16 in the background under crosshairs.

    IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight with PAF jets a day after the February 26 Balakot strike and he was taken captive by Pak Army. Abhinandan spent two days in the Pakistani custody before returning to India on the evening of March 1.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PAKISTAN AIR FORCE News

    Read more about:

    pakistan air force f16 indian air force

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue