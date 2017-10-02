I was sexually harassed too says BJP MP Poonam Mahajan

Every woman including me has faced sexual harassment at some stage said BJP MP from Mumbai North Poonam Mahajan. She was speaking at the Red Brick Summit at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

"I used to take a train to my classes in Versova from Worli," Mahajan said. "I could not afford to travel by car at the time. But I did not feel self-pity that someone was looking at me in a disagreeable way. Every woman on this planet, especially in India, has faced that."

"Every Indian woman has had remarks passed about her or has been touched inappropriately." Mahajan was speaking on the theme 'Breaking the Glass-Ceiling'.

"Men can afford mediocrity in politics but women cannot." She said that mediocrity does not suit women. "We need strength and we have shown that," she also said.

