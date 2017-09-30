'I too need to speak up', one more rebuttal for Yashwant Sinha's article

New Delhi, Sep 30: First came the hard-hitting article titled, I need to speak up now, in the English daily, The Indian Express, by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha against the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley for making a "mess" of the Indian economy which is headed for a "hard landing" as sector after sector is slipping into distress.

In the first rebuttal for the former FM's article, Union minister and his son Jayant Sinha wrote a piece in English daily, Economic Times, totally contradicting what his father said as a sharp criticism against the current economic crisis in the country.

The incumbent and angry FM Jaitley too decided to personally attack his predecessor for showing "courage" to speak truth to power.

On Thursday, Jaitley hit out at senior Sinha by suggesting that the former FM is eyeing his chair and a "job applicant at 80" and thus he lambasted him over the "failed" economy.

Now, one more rebuttal for senior Sinha's article has been published by The Indian Express, titled-- I too need to speak up--by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP member of Parliament (MP) on Friday.

"Yashwant Sinha's recent article ('I need to speak up now', IE, September 27) about the economy concludes more in hope, than on facts, that the economy is headed for a 'hard landing'. He joins some others in a desperate attempt to build a narrative of a failing economy. This is wishful thinking because nothing is further from the truth," Chandrasekhar wrote.

"I have served with Sinha in the parliamentary committee on finance and so I wish his economic analysis was factual and not dictated by his antipathy to the government. He ignores how far the economy has come from the dark and dangerous days of 2014," he added.

Now, we need to wait and watch if the veteran BJP leader Sinha would write another piece as a rejoinder to Chandrasekhar's latest attack.

OneIndia News