I love Hindi language more than Gujarati: Amit Shah in Varanasi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 13: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he loves Hindi language more than Gujarati.

Inaugurating the Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi, Shah said "I love Hindi language more than Gujarati. We need to strengthen our Rajbhasha."

"Talk to your children in your mother tongue. There is nothing to be shy about, our mother language is our pride," he added.

Amit Shah said that the country 'lagged behind' because researches are conducted in foreign language. "However, the new National Education Policy lays emphasis on official language and regional language. Also, history of every state should be translated into official language."

Shah is on a two-day visit to eastern UP.

"I reviewed the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by holding a meeting with the assembly in-charges in Varanasi," he said in a tweet.

On Friday, Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni said more and more government work should be done in Hindi.

"This conference is an attempt to remind everyone that we should keep our constitutional obligation paramount and do more and more government work in Hindi," Mishra told reporters.

Mishra said that Hindi was recognised as the link language in the freedom movement.

"Hindi became the main language of the freedom movement to unite the whole country and give impetus to the movement. After the country got independence, the constituent assembly unanimously declared it the official language of India on September 14, 1949. It was proposed by famous scholar Gopalswamy Iyengar," he said.